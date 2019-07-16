South Carolina Baptist church burns to the ground

SALTERS, SC (WBTW) – Williamsburg County Fire Department units responded to the scene of a single-story church fire in Salters early Tuesday morning.

The first unit on scene reported the church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, was engulfed in flames. The church is located on Old Gapway Road, according to a tweet from Fire Captain William Horton.

Crews are still on the scene investigating, according to Horton.

Crews from the Clarendon County Fire Department, Kingstree Fire Department, and South Lynches Fire Department are providing aid.

News13’s Annie Mapp is as the scene, and says SLED officials are on scene conducting an investigation.

Photo: B. Horton/WCFD.

Photo: B. Horton/WCFD.

WBTW

WBTW

WBTW

WBTW

Count on News13 for updates.