Fire at Florence apartment building displaces at least 7 people but no injuries reported

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in a fire that displaced at least seven people and damaged several units of an apartment building in Florence, authorities said.

Fire investigators have begun trying to figure out what caused the fire that destroyed one unit of the Live Florence Apartments on Royal Street. Two other units in the complex formerly known as the Magnolia Trace Apartments, had smoke and water damage, according to Florence Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Johnson.

Fire Chief Shannon Taylor said Wednesday afternoon that the fire was out, but crews remained at the scene late in the afternoon to clean up and investigate the cause of the blaze.

No other information was immediately available. Florence police responded to the area to help with traffic control. Count on News13 for updates.