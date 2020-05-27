Crews rescue two minors after kayak flips overnight in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews rescued two minors early Wednesday morning in Darlington County on Black Creek after their kayak flipped over, according to Darlington County Fire Chief, Ricky Flowers.

Two minors were kayaking around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, and just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday the fire department was notified that the minors were lost and disoriented after one of the kayaks flipped over, Flowers said.

The victims gave their last known location by phone to the fire department. Two volunteer firefighters were able to cut through overhanging trees using chainsaws to get to the victims’ location, Flowers said.

Contact with the victims was maintained by phone until they were located, and they used the flashlights on their phones to help the firefighters locate them in the dark, Flowers said.

According to Flowers, neither victim was injured and both were returned to their parents within two hours.