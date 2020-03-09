Crews respond to car submerged in Darlington County lake

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a car submerged in a Darlington County lake.

Darlington County Fire District crews are searching for a submerged vehicle in Lowther’s Lake off of Georgetown Road, according to Chief Ricky Flowers, with the department. Dive teams are working to determine if anyone was inside the car.

Crews were called to the scene in the 8 a.m. hour Monday.

The SC Department of Natural Resources and other area departments are assisting.

