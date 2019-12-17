Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Darlington County, building is ‘complete loss’

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a commercial structure fire in Darlington County overnight.

Crews from the Darlington County Fire District, Hartsville Fire Department and Darlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. to the fire on Bobo Newsome Highway and Lydia Highway, according to the DCFD.

The first units arrived on scene “within six minutes of the call being received” and reported “heavy fire showing from the building and that is was a complete loss,” the DCFD said. Crews worked to put out the fire and keep it contained to the building. The business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

