Death investigation underway after person dies at Darlington County lake

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after a person died Tuesday at a Darlington County lake, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to Lake Robinson, northwest of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers. Hardee said the person who died was an adult. Their identity has not been released.

News13 is working to learn more about how the person died.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.