DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Monday night at a torn down poultry house in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

The fire was in the area of Lynches River Road and Highway 401, Flowers said. A debris pile was sitting in the area from when it was torn down and it caught fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

