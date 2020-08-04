Crews respond to fire at The Lamplighter restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire at The Lamplighter restaurant on S. Irby Street at 7:21 p.m. Monday, according to the Florence Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building when crews arrived and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes, Florence Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. The fire has been ruled accidental.

