Crews respond to fire in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire Thursday night in Florence County, according to Florence County Fire Rescue Coordinator Sam Brockington.

Crews were called at about 8:59 p.m. to the fire at Stone Truck Center on West Black Creek Road north of the City of Florence, Brockington said. As of 10:25 p.m., the fire is not under control, he said.

No injures were reported, Brockington said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Windy Hill Fire, City of Florence Fire, and West Florence Fire are assisting.

No other information is available.