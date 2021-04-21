Crews respond to fire in Hartsville that appears to have started from trash pile

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Wednesday in Hartsville that appeared to have started from a trash pile, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

The fire was on Mimosa Drive in Hartsville and is now under control, Flowers said. The fire was three acres, with one vacant building a total loss and an occupied building with superficial damage.

Hartsville, Alligator, and Darlington County EMS all assisted, Flowers said.

Flowers said more action may be taken later. No other information is available.