West Florence crews respond to storage building, find RV on fire

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews in the Florence area responded to a storage building fire Saturday, West Florence fire says.

The West Florence Fire Department and two other agencies were called to a storage building behind the Pilot gas station on W. Lucas Street, the department said in a release Saturday.

Crews arrived to find a multi-bay storage unit with heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. After forcing entry, they found an RV on fire. Once the fire was extinguished, Truck Service of Florence responded with a wrecker to remove the RV from the building, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

Along with West Florence, Florence and Windy Hill Fire Departments responded to the call.

No word on how the fire started. Count on News13 for updates.

