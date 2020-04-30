Crews respond to house fire Thursday afternoon in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Florence.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Harrell St. at 3:49 p.m., Fire marshal, Chris Johnson said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes.

Johnson said the fire was caused by a candle placed too close to curtains on a window, and would like to remind people to keep heating sources away from anything that can catch on fire, and to make sure smoke detectors are working.

The Florence Fire Department recommends changing smoke detector batteries twice a year on daylight saving time.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

