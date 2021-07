DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a massive fire Friday night at Public Square in Darlington.

The fire is in the Public Square area. Flames can be seen shooting up from above Jeweler’s Bench. A News13 crew on scene said the fire is visible for miles.

A neighbor told News13’s Jack Bilyeu that she called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. after she saw a fire on the roof.

News13 has a crew on scene and we are working to learn more.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.