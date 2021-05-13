Crews respond to Thursday morning fire at Dillon County plant

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Thursday morning at a plant in Dillon County, according to Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt.

Crews were called at about 6 a.m. to Diversified Plastics after gas cylinders ruptured and caught on fire, Britt said. A large pile of plastics outside of the building also caught on fire.

The fire was put out in about an hour and a cause has not been determined, Britt said.

No other information was immediately available.