Crews respond to Thursday morning fire at Dillon County plant

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Thursday morning at a plant in Dillon County, according to Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt.

Crews were called at about 6 a.m. to Diversified Plastics after gas cylinders ruptured and caught on fire, Britt said. A large pile of plastics outside of the building also caught on fire.

The fire was put out in about an hour and a cause has not been determined, Britt said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get the Pee Dee area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories