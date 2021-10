DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County fire crews were on scene of a large fire Friday morning, according to Chief Ricky Flowers.

Around 8:20 a.m., crews were sent to Darlington Shredding on Steel Mill Road for the fire.

The fire was determined to be under control at 3 p.m. Friday, according to Darlington County Emergency Services. The fire is contained to the property and crews will stay on scene through the night.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.