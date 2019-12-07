Crews work to repair Florence water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on West Palmetto Street in Florence.

City crews are repairing a six-inch water main break on the 1500 block of West Palmetto Street, according to Florence Utilities Director Michael Hemingway.

He said the city hopes to have repairs completed by late Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Duke Energy are also responding because of the water main break’s proximity to an electrical pole.

