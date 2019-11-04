Man who fell into grain bin in Lake City has died

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews on the scene where a man fell into a grain bin in Lake City have confirmed that the man has died, according to Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator for Florence County Sam Brockington, Jr. The man’s body has been removed from the bin.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Southeastern Grain Company. Rescue crews were able to remove the person from the bin at about 2:30 p.m. Authorities are not releasing information on his condition at this time.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, South Lynches Fire Department, and Olanta Fire Rescue responded to the area of Scurry Road between Lake City and Olanta, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the FCSO.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is on the scene, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will investigate how the incident happened.

