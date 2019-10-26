FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crowds are gathering in downtown Florence in to see senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
The Massachusetts senator is holding a town hall meeting at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center Saturday afternoon.
The Democratic hopeful was met with nearly 100 attendees.
Former VP Joe Biden was also in Florence Saturday to the campaign. Meanwhile, several other Democrats spoke in Columbia.
Count on News13 to bring you coverage of Warren’s event, plus more from the other candidates’ appearances Saturday.
- K9 Resorts holds grand opening in Mt. Pleasant; first luxury dog resort in South Carolina
- News13 takes home four awards Saturday at RTDNAC/AP convention
- Local woman works to raise awareness about domestic violence
- Crowds gather in Florence for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s town hall event
- Robeson Co. working to bring in more school resource officers