Crowds gather in Florence for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s town hall event

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crowds are gathering in downtown Florence in to see senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts senator is holding a town hall meeting at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center Saturday afternoon.

The Democratic hopeful was met with nearly 100 attendees.

Former VP Joe Biden was also in Florence Saturday to the campaign. Meanwhile, several other Democrats spoke in Columbia.

Count on News13 to bring you coverage of Warren’s event, plus more from the other candidates’ appearances Saturday.