Cycling festival in Florence raises money for city projects

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of cyclist pedaled into Downtown Florence bright and early Saturday, to raise money for citywide projects.

“Seems like more people are understanding what ‘Helping Florence Flourish’ is with people just coming together and sharing skills and being able to help each other,” said rider, Betsy Hoyle.

“We’re trying to build the community, enjoy one another and then as the week goes on there’s different service projects that happen in the course of the week, so this is the big kickoff and it’s a lot of fun for the families and a great social event,” said team leader for the Helping Florence Flourish, Chris Handley.

The organization is a christian organization that works to improve areas that need it the most around the city.

“One of the big pieces that we’re trying to do is draw as many churches together to see them work together to bless our community and I see it happening,” said Handley.

After bikers finished the three-mile ride, the organization hosted a festival that included fun activities such as, games, free food, and bounce houses.

“My daughter was able to ride behind my husband and she would just enjoy coaching him on how to ride as well. It was just really fun to see the community come together,” said Hoyle.

The organization said there’s several plans in place for the next couple of days.

“We have probably 20 projects in the next week in several different schools, communities, and doing different cookouts and cleanups and things like that,” said Handley.