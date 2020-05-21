Darlington buys land for new sports complex

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The City of Darlington has purchased a 111-acre piece of land it plans to use for a sports complex.

The land is off Harry Byrd Highway across from Darlington Middle School.

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he wants to see several ball fields, a walking trail and possibly a football field and skate park be put in at the complex.

Mayor Boyd also said he wants businesses such as restaurants to go into the development.

“Businesses can turn and bring more revenue into the city to generate funds to provide for that facility,” Mayor Boyd said. “Our goal is to expand the city and make it larger.”

The land came at a price of $600,000.

The new sports complex is set to replace the facilities on Blue Street.

“I’m 55 and the ball fields that are on Blue Street have been there for 60 years,” the mayor said. “Those are the same ball fields I played on and other people played on years ago. We’re down to the point of having really outgrown that area a long time ago.”

Having now purchased the land, the city is working with a designer to get plans ready. Boyd is hoping to have plans in the next few months, and wants to see work started early next year. The city is working to annex the property.

