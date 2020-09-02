Darlington City Council passes first reading of ordinance to recommend masks

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington City Council voted Tuesday to pass a first reading of an ordinance that would recommend masks be worn in certain public spaces.

The ordinance was originally written to require masks in some public spaces. Council couldn’t agree to require masks, so it was changed to just a request.

The ordinance would request customers wear face coverings in enclosed areas of retail or foodservice establishments. It also includes requests for workers of those businesses.

Mayor Curtis Boyd voted against the amended ordinance.

“I can’t vote for it if I don’t wear a mask,” Boyd said. “So we all have our opinions. I suggest that if you think you want to wear a mask, that’s fine. I don’t feel like it should be enforced on people to wear the masks. Especially the ordinances they were starting with because we can’t enforce our ordinances we have now.”

Boyd said it’s part of his religious belief to not wear a mask.

The ordinance includes several exemptions. It will still need to pass a second reading. It would go into effect Oct. 9.