Darlington City Council to possibly discuss ‘racist rant’

NOTE: Council is currently in executive session.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington City Council meets tonight in executive session to potentially discuss something involving the Darlington Police Department and a city council member.

This comes less than two weeks after News13’s report on council member Sheila Baccus’ alleged racially-charged rant involving a police officer. Councilwoman Baccus is black. The officer is white.

The police report on the incident claims Baccus said to the officer, “Take your white self back to the white neighborhood. You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”

News13 reached out to Councilwoman Baccus but we still have not heard back.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.