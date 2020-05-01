Darlington Co. School District announces online 4K, 5K registration for new students

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District will hold online registration for 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten programs for the 2020-21 school year starting Friday through May 15.

The online registration will only be for students new to the district, DCSD says. Returning students need to register later this summer during the district’s normal registration period.

A child must turn four years old on or before September 1, 2020 to register for 4K for the 2020-21 school year.

For the 5K program, a child must turn five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 for the school year.

Visit the district’s website here to start registration.

The following documents are required to register a child for either program:

proof of residency including a tax notice, landline telephone bill, cable service bill, utility bill that contains a street address. Driver’s licenses and cell phone bills can’t be used to prove residency.

immunization record

birth certificate

for 4K only program: proof of income or SC Health Connection Medicaid Card, including a check stub or income tax return

The SC Department of Education’s website has a tool to pre-determine if a child is eligible for 4K programs in their area. Click here to access that tool.

The district has set up a hotline for questions at each school. This will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Questions should be directed to the child’s zoned school at the following numbers:

J.L. Cain Elementary School: 843-398-2450

Lamar Elementary School: 843-326-7575

Pate Elementary School: 843-398-2400

Southside Early Childhood Center: 843-857-3310

St. John’s Elementary School: 843-398-2350

Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School: 843-398-2710

