Darlington Co. School District employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County School District employee has been arrested and is accused of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student, the district said.

“The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Darlington County School District (DCSD) employee in regards to allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a DCSD high school student,” said Audrey Childers, the school district’s public information officer. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. The district is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation.”

The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Childers. “Due to privacy laws, the district cannot discuss personnel matters.”

