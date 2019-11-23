DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to help the community on Thanksgiving.
It’s part of the agency’s third annual ‘Operation: Love Thy Neighbor.’
Sheriff Chavis and deputies will be preparing Thanksgiving plates starting at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at Meded Hearts Ministry in Darlington, a press release said.
From there, they will be delivering them to people who are homebound and senior citizens throughout the county.
- Crash on Hwy. 17 Bypass shuts down southbound traffic near Dick Pond Road
- Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office to deliver Thanksgiving plates
- MBPD report says someone broke into car, stole anxiety pills and bank cards
- NCDOT suspending most construction to make way for holiday traffic
- Lawmakers question safety of self-driving vehicles