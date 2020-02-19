Darlington Co. woman charged with attempted murder, arson, abuse of vulnerable adult

HARTSTVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County woman has been charged with attempted murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult after police say she set fire to a home.

Michelle Outlaw Kissiah has been charged with arson, 1st degree, attempted murder, knowing and willful abuse of a vulnerable adult and public disorderly conduct in connection to an incident on Boggy Swamp Circle on Monday.

According to the police report, Kissiah “did with malice aforethought attempt to kill the victim by setting fire to the residence while the victim was inside.” Police said the incident resulted in great bodily injury to the victim.

Kissiah remains in the Darlington County Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday evening.