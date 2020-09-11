Darlington community honors lives lost on 9/11, first responders

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington community came together Thursday night as it remembered those lost in the 9/11 attacks and honored first responders.

The memorial service was held at the Fitness World Gym on Pearl Street and began at 7 p.m.

Darlington mayor Curtis Boyd said he hoped to honor the lives of the first responders and civilians killed that day.

Darlington Police Department investigator John Gutierrez emotionally remembered responding to the towers as they came down 19 years ago.

Later, Darlington Fire Chaplain Frank Stoda recounted his experience responding to the Pentagon.

Many local emergency workers were there for the memorial ceremony, who Mayor Boyd hoped people would thank for their service.

“Nineteen years later we still remember it like it was yesterday,” Mayor Boyd said. “We want to still show that same support afterwards that we love our country. We love our flag and we’re here to support each other and help each other.”

Darlington police chief Kelvin Washington said the community support meant a lot.

“The country came together the day or two or the week or so after that event and I wish we could get some of that now,” Chief Washington said. “Where we could get people back together for one common cause and that’s the betterment of our community.”

Mayor Boyd also presented a check to family of Sergeant Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner, going toward a park.

