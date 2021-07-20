Darlington City Council selects new city manager

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington City Council Tuesday selected John Payne as its next city manager, after voting to not extend the contract of Howard Garland in March.

Five members of council voted in favor of Payne, while two others- Sheila Baccus and Elaine Reed- voted against his selection.

John Payne (Courtesy: WBTW)

Payne has 30 years of experience including financial advisor, company controller, local government management, strategic planning and legislative outreach, according to his resume. He’s previously worked for United States Senator Strom Thurmond from 1991-1999 and had various jobs in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

From 1999 to 2005, Payne was the grants administrator and affordable housing coordinator on Beaufort County Council, according to his resume. He was also a finance manager for Beaufort Memorial Hospital from 2011 to 2013.

Most recently, he’s worked for Ramsul, LLC, in Florence from 2014 to 2017, and as a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments in Sumter since 2017, according to his resume.

Payne has an MBA from The Citadel, and also obtained a BS at Francis Marion University.