Darlington council votes to not extend contract of city administrator

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington council voted Tuesday not to extend the contract for city manager Howard Garland during a special meeting following an executive session.

Garland was offered a severance package of the rest of his contract, along with benefits that were due to him through June 30, and $75,000.

Garland had been in the role of City Manager since 2010, according to the city’s website. It’s unclear what led to council’s decision not to renew his contract.

In 2017, there were questions whether or not city council members supported Garland, but his contract was renewed anyways.

Gloria Pridgen will serve as the City Manager until a replacement is hired.