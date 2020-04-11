Darlington County authorities identify two dead in murder-suicide

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have released new details about an incident they’re calling a murder-suicide.

Kodie Patrick, 24, and Isaiah Gedeon, 22, both of Ashland, Ky, died in the incident Wednesday, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

Hardee said Gedeon shot Patrick before turning the gun on himself.

He added that Patrick was pregnant.

The Hartsville Police Department, Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Darlington County Coroner’s Office all responded to the Landmark Inn on South 4th early Wednesday morning.

