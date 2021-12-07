Darlington County Council approves millions to expand broadband

Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Council on Monday approved a contract with Spectrum Southeast to provide broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved homes throughout the county.

At least 1,139 homes have been identified to fit into those categories.

Approximately $1.5 million in funding will be provided by the county through the American Rescue Plan Act with up to an additional $2.7 million for other homes identified during the project. The total cost of the project is estimated at about $4.8 million. The remaining estimated $3.3 million will be funded by Spectrum Southeast.

If the number of residential customers in Darlington County is more or less than the estimated 1,139, the cost will be adjusted respectively by $1,355 per address.

It is suspected that many more homes in Darlington County lack access to adequate broadband coverage and will be identified as the new infrastructure is built, but county officials say that they have developed a scope of work that will maximize the use of the current funding.