Darlington County Council approves three new fire trucks, new dispatch consoles

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Council has approved three new fire trucks and new dispatch consoles.

According to Chief Ricky Flowers, with the Darlington County Fire District, two trucks will replace two 1998 tankers and the other truck will move a 1993 service unit that runs every structure fire in the county to another station to provide some relief to it, and hopefully keep it in service longer. The new trucks will cost near $1.3 Million.

Michelle Moore, Director for Darlington County E-911, said county council approved an upgrade to the radio dispatch consoles in the E-911 center for a total of $822,721.00.

The current system is 10 years old or more and runs on Windows Vista, Moore said. The department is upgrading to a newer version of the radio console computer software program.

