Darlington County councilman recognized as he approaches end of term

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Councilman Robert “Bobby” Kilgo was recognized Monday for his service to the county.

Kilgo served on council from 1981-1989 and then again from 2013 until January 2021, when his term will end.

Several members of council called Kilgo a mentor and said he will be missed. Others praised him for his efforts with the courthouse project and saving money for the county with that project. He was also thanked for looking out for the whole county — not just the district he represented.

Kilgo lost re-election June 9 to Angie Godbold.