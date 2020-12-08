DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Councilman Robert “Bobby” Kilgo was recognized Monday for his service to the county.
Kilgo served on council from 1981-1989 and then again from 2013 until January 2021, when his term will end.
Several members of council called Kilgo a mentor and said he will be missed. Others praised him for his efforts with the courthouse project and saving money for the county with that project. He was also thanked for looking out for the whole county — not just the district he represented.
Kilgo lost re-election June 9 to Angie Godbold.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Darlington County councilman recognized as he approaches end of term
- Top tech to fight back against porch pirates over the holidays
- Double check that Zoom link: BBB warns of new phishing scams
- Dr. Fauci: Holiday ‘surge upon surge’ could make mid-January ‘a really dark time’
- Trump administration passed on Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses, could delay availability until next summer