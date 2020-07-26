Darlington County Deputies searching for elderly man, asking public for help

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public’s help in locating an elderly Darlington man suffering from cognitive decline.

Deputies say Dick Dickerson, 85, of Darlington is believed to have left his home on Springville Rd. around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dickerson left in a white 2003 Ford Expedition with SC tag 2957KB.

Darlington County Sheriff’s office said if you see Mr. Dickerson or the vehicle, to call 911.

