DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington County deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash Thursday, according to authorities.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Jeffords Mill Road near Society Hill Road. The deputy’s 2019 Chevy Tahoe was driving north on Jeffords Mill Road when it ran off the roadway and hit a ditch.

The trooper’s condition was not immediately known, as of Friday morning.