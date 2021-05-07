Darlington County fire chief issues burn ban effective immediately

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers issued a burn ban Friday for Darlington County due to weather conditions.

Darlington County ordinances state anytime the South Carolina Forestry Commission issues a Red Flag Warning all fires are prohibited in the county, according to Flowers.

“Low humidity and mild winds can be an extremely dangerous combination,” Flowers said. The forestry commission shows the area at a “moderate” risk, meaning “some fires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread.”

Residents are asked to follow the Darlington County Fire District Facebook page for updates on the ban, and are reminded that burning during these conditions can be extremely dangerous and result in death.

The ban goes into effect immediately until further notice.