Darlington County Humane Society launches campaign for new shelter in Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Humane Society has launched a campaign for a new shelter in Hartsville.

The humane society is looking to raise between $3.5 million and $5 million through its “Raise the Woof” campaign. As of 9 p.m. Monday, more than $536,000 has been raised.

The humane society is looking to work with national and local associations and private donations to break ground on the 6-acre plot that was purchased off Washington Street, behind Lowe’s, the humane society said.

The shelter said the current facility is not adequate for “providing the care and shelter it is expected to provide.” The humane society hired a firm that determined the need for a “20,000 square foot indoor facility with a public and community education space.”

Dominion Seven Architects was the firm that provided a Needs Assessment Study for the humane society. The company is based out of Lynchburg, Virginia and is recommended by the Humane Society of the United States in 2019, according to the humane society.

The new facility would provide a safe and clean environment for the animals and will allow them to stay in climate-controlled sleeping areas, according to the humane society. It would also provide more space for vetting animals and a larger area for the adoption process.

The shelter said it took in 3,053 animals in 2019, and a majority of animals had to be kept in shared kennels without proper insulation from harsh weather.

Anyone looking to donate can visit the campaign’s website.