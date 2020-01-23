Darlington County leaders discuss possible animal tethering, control laws

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One county in the Pee Dee is looking to strengthen some of its laws about animal care.

Colder nights are a reminder to have proper shelter for pets and Darlington County could be one of the next counties to pass laws enforcing that. The county’s animal shelter committee met Wednesday to talk about potential changes, after Darlington County Council heard some concerns and issues. The committee also discussed possibly adopting an animal control ordinance similar to the one in Beaufort County.

Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach passed laws last year, restricting when and how animals can be tethered, making it illegal to tie them up in extreme heat or cold. A Lowcountry lawmaker introduced a bill Monday, which would place statewide restrictions on animal tethering.

Darlington County leaders are just starting to see what their options are.

“The point wasn’t to finalize something at all today,” said county administrator Charles Stewart, during Wednesday’s meeting. “We’re just getting the discussion started and give you all some reading homework. I don’t want to make any assumption at this point and set a standard that we might not can keep, until really, we look at it.”

Any proposal would have to be approved by county council.