Darlington School Board approves in-person classes for K-5, and A/B schedule for 6th-12th

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – Schools in Darlington County began online for all students for the first two weeks, but that will change now that the board voted for a new plan.

Board members on Monday night discussed what the Darlington County School District should offer students as COVID-19 cases decline. Dr. Tim Newman, the superintendent, outlined the problems schools are having with eLearning and mentioned concerns about other districts participating in athletics while their students watch.

Newman said even though the DHEC disease activity rating is still high for the county, he recommends students return to school face-to-face five days a week for K-5, and 6th grade through 12th grade attend an A/B schedule, alternating days.

Virtual academy students will remain online.

The board voted to approve the plan, which will begin on Sept. 21. For the A/B schedule, half of the students will go in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the other half will go Tuesdays and Wednesdays.