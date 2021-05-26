Darlington County School District announces 2 eLearning days for June

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District announced there will be two eLearning days in June.

Friday, June 11 will be an eLearning day for all students, and Friday, June 18 will be an eLearning day for all elementary and middle school students, according to the district. A reason for eLearning was not provided by the district.

Both June 11 and June 18 are half-days for students and teachers will have office hours from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days, the district said. Additional time can be scheduled with the teacher prior to the eLearning day.

Students will have regularly assigned classwork for the eLearning days, according to the district. Teachers will send out more information.