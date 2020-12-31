Darlington County School District moving to virtual learning for 2 weeks

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District will move to virtual learning for two weeks after the end of winter break, the district announced Thursday.

“I believe most of our students do best in a face-to-face learning environment, and I was truly hoping we would be able to return to school once the Christmas break was over,” a Facebook post written by Superintendent Tim Newman reads.

The district made the decision after consulting with multiple entities, including the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to the post.

Students will be learning virtually from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15. All schools and buildings will be closed until Jan. 19.

There will be no athletic or extracurricular activities during that time.

Newman said the change comes about as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, citing the county’s 625 active cases and 29% seven-day test positivity rate.

He wrote that he hopes face-to-face classes can return on Jan. 19 and urges the community to socially distance from each other, avoid crowds, wear masks and frequently wash their hands.

He also praised the community for working together throughout the year to protect each other.

“I don’t know what 2021 will hold, but my deepest wish and most frequent prayer is that our community heals, our students and families remain safe, and we emerge from this stronger, healthier, and more committed to our loved ones and each other,” he wrote.

The decision was announced the same day that Florence School District 1 said it would take the same action.