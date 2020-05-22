Darlington County School District names teachers of the year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Twenty-three teachers will serve as their school’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year after being chosen for the honor by their peers, the Darlington County School District announced Friday.

The Darlington County Teacher of the Year Program honors and awards those teachers who exceed expectations to provide meaningful and rewarding learning experiences for the students of Darlington County. The program is dedicated to all teachers who work diligently every day.

Teachers are nominated by their peers. Each nominee completes an extensive application and is interviewed by a panel of judges from his/her school. From these applications and interviews, a School Teacher of the Year is chosen. School Teachers of the Year receive a cash award and become members of the Teacher Forum and the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Cabinet.

The 2020-2021 School Teachers of the Year are:

• Nateka Cole, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

• Jhemar Sabido, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School

• Kendal Edwards, Cain Elementary School

• Mary Lesley, Carolina Elementary School

• Latrica Jackson, Darlington County Institute of Technology

• Susan Tomlinson, Darlington County Intervention School

• Jennifer Cooper, Darlington High School

• Jennifer Middaugh, Darlington Middle School

• Jennifer McGraw, Hartsville High School

• Jeffery Tadlock, Hartsville Middle School

• Pam Braddock, Lamar Elementary School

• Joshua Pierce, Lamar High School

• Elizabeth Thompson, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

• Michelle Turner, North Hartsville Elementary School

• Lacy Jackson, Pate Elementary School

• Desiray Rushing, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School

• Beth Hall Calder, Southside Early Childhood Center

• Dee Driggers, Spaulding Elementary School

• McKenzie Pierce, Spaulding Middle School

• Jason Earle, St. John’s Elementary School

• Kathryn Charleston, Thornwell School for the Arts

• Ashlynne Charlton, Washington Street Elementary School

• Colleen Sullivan, West Hartsville Elementary School