Darlington County School District offers option for families to switch learning modes

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District is offering the option for families to switch learning modes, the district said Tuesday.

Families can request to switch to virtual or face-to-face learning between Nov. 13 and Nov. 30, according to the district. Families also have the option to not do anything and continue with the learning mode they are currently in until the end of the school year.

The application can be found on the Darlington County School District website beginning Nov. 13. No applications will be accepted after 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

The district said it will try and accommodate as many requests as possible based on the space that is available in each school. Students whose applications are accepted will be notified in January and the transfer will take effect at the beginning of the second semester Jan. 29 for high schools and Feb. 5 for elementary schools.

The district said it may have to adjust the current six-foot social distancing rule to make room for the demand of face-to-face instruction. Masks would still be required. Families switching to virtual learning between kindergarten and 9th grade will have to log on during school hours every day for regularly scheduled classes or they will be marked absent.

The parents and families will be responsible for making sure students have access to reliable internet service. Once transfers are finalized, no changes will be allowed for the remainder of the school year.

The district said applying for a transfer will not guarantee a change.