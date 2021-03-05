Darlington County School District partners with Carolina Pines to vaccinate hundreds of employees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District is partnering with Carolina Pines to vaccinate hundreds of employees, according to the district.

Nearly 700 district teachers and staff members will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Carolina Pines, according to the district. The district said it was made possible by the state moving to vaccine phase 1B and a waiver from the governor’s office to start early.

“Our teachers are at the front line working with nearly 10,000 of our community’s students each and every day,” Superintendent Tim Newman said. “We are pleased to be able to begin vaccinations quickly and efficiently due to the professionalism and outreach from Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.”

The district said it began enacting the district’s vaccination plan as soon as Governor McMaster said the state would be moving to phase 1B.

All district employees who indicated they wanted the vaccine will receive it Saturday. The district said it hopes that by vaccinating hundreds of employees this weekend that it clears up long lines for vaccines to other community members in phase 1B.