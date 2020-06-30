Darlington County School District pauses athletics, extracurricular conditioning due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County School District is pausing athletics and extracurricular conditioning due to COVID-19, the district said.

Conditioning and practice for sports and extracurricular activities, like band, will be paused starting Thursday and will not resume until July 13, according to the district.

The district said conditioning will be resumed following all safety and distancing guidelines set by the S.C. High School League.

“This decision comes out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff with the Independence Day holiday in mind,” the district said.

Earlier Tuesday, Horry County Schools also suspended their conditioning until further notice.