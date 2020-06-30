Darlington County School District pauses athletics, extracurricular conditioning due to COVID-19

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County School District is pausing athletics and extracurricular conditioning due to COVID-19, the district said.
Conditioning and practice for sports and extracurricular activities, like band, will be paused starting Thursday and will not resume until July 13, according to the district.
The district said conditioning will be resumed following all safety and distancing guidelines set by the S.C. High School League.
“This decision comes out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff with the Independence Day holiday in mind,” the district said.
Earlier Tuesday, Horry County Schools also suspended their conditioning until further notice.