Darlington County School District to remain virtual

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District (DCSD) will remain virtual for the week of Jan. 19, according to the district.

Schools will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., day. The district plans to resume face-to-face classes Jan. 25.

“After listening to input from administrators, teachers, parents, and community members regarding the COVID-19 situation in Darlington County, the DCSD Board of Education and the superintendent have made the decision to remain in eLearning/virtual mode for the week of Jan. 19-22.”

End-of-course testing for English 2, Algebra 1, and U.S. History will be administered for some high school students next week as required by the South Carolina Department of Education, the district said.

Teachers will contact those students about testing and transportation.