Update: Suspect in Darlington night club shooting charged with attempted murder; Victim expected to be okay

UPDATE: A man is being charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Darlington area night club.

Donnie R. Mumford is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon of a convicted violent felon and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

Mumford remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The victim of the shooting is expected to be okay.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shooting at Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.

Preliminary reports are an estranged husband located his wife inside the night club and discharged a handgun which struck her. The victim has been transported to an area hospital. The suspect has also been transported to a separate area hospital.

The extent of the injuries of the victim and suspect are unknown. As of now, no other injuries have been reported.



