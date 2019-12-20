Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asking for names for new Bloodhound puppies

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to name two new furry additions to the department.

The two male Bloodhound puppies were presented to Sheriff Tony Chavis Friday morning by local breeder Ty Neal of Darlington. The puppies are only a couple of months old, born on October 29, and have a certified pedigree from the Americal Kennel Club.

“It is wonderful to have community members like Mr. Neal who are willing to donate to law enforcement,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “These animals will be a great benefit to not only us but to the people of Darlington County.”

Sheriff Chavis is asking for the community’s help in naming the two puppies. If you would like to submit an idea for names you are asked to message the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.