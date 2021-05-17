Darlington County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman reported missing by family

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities in Darlington County are looking for a woman reported missing late Sunday by her family, the sheriff’s office said.

Melissa Jean Gregory was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the Society Hill section of Darlington County, deputies said. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 100 pounds. She has salt-and-pepper colored hair, green eyes and scars above her right eye and right ear.

The sheriff’s office said her name has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database. Anyone with information about Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

