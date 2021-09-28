Darlington County Sheriff’s Office stepping up recruitment for deputies, detention officers

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its recruitment efforts for deputies and detention officers.

The sheriff’s office said it seems there is a lack of interest in people wanting to go into law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said in 2021, it has hired 20 new employees and have had 15 employees quit, retire, or leave for another reason.

“It just seems to be getting more difficult to hire and retain people in law enforcement in general,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, in 2021, 41 officers have been hired and 36 have left or are no longer employed for various reasons, the sheriff’s office said. The detention center is currently 21 officers short.

Sheriff James Hudson’s administration has gone through council to get the starting pay rate raised by $5,750 per year for detention officers.

Anyone looking to apply can visit the Darlington County website.